Konta clinches semi-final spot in Monterrey

MONTERREY: Johanna Konta is through to the semi-finals of the Monterrey Open after battling back from a set down and saving two match points to beat Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova.
The British number one defeated 18-year-old Potapova 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (7) in a contest lasting two hours and 40 minutes.
Konta faced match point at 5-3 down in the third and then survived another in the subsequent tie-break before clinching victory against an opponent who is 73 places below her in the world rankings. Konta will now face the Czech Republic’s Marie Bouzkova, who won 6-2 7-5 against Yafan Wang of China.
Meanwhile, top seed Sofia Kenin advanced to the semi-finals of the Lyon Open after beating France’s Oceane Dodin in three sets.
After being a set up and 5-2 ahead in the second, Australian Open champion Kenin saw her opponent mount a fightback before subsequently getting past her 6-1 6-7 (5) 6-2 in an hour and 50 minutes.
The American will now face fifth seed Alison Van Uytvanck, the fifth seed who also defeated a Frenchwoman in third-seeded Caroline Garcia. Belgium’s Van Uytvanck triumphed 6-2 6-2. The other semi-final will be between Russian seventh seed Daria Kasatkina and Germany’s Anna-Lena Friedsam.
Kasatkina beat Italian Camila Giorgi 6-2 4-6 6-2, while Friedsam came back from a set down to see off eighth-seeded Slovakian Viktoria Kuzmova 3-6 7-6 (4) 6-2. In Monterrey, Great Britain’s Johanna Konta, the second seed, saved two match points as she battled past Russian teenager Anastasia Potapova 6-7 (6) 6-3 7-6 (7).
Konta’s semi-final opponent is the Czech Repubic’s Marie Bouzkova, who won 6-2 7-5 against China’s Wang Yafan. Top seed Elina Svitolina is also through to the last four, having seen off Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4 7-5, and will face Arantxa Rus who swept past sixth seed Rebecca Peterson 6-1 6-1 in just over an hour.
