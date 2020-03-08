Archer’s IPL hopes dashed by elbow injury

LONDON: Jofra Archer’s hopes of featuring in this year’s Indian Premier League appear to be over after the England and Wales Cricket Board issued an update on the paceman’s recovery from an elbow injury.

Archer sustained a stress fracture in his right elbow during the recent Test tour of South Africa and was expected to be out for around three months, seemingly scotching hopes of fulfilling his £800,000 deal with Rajasthan Royals.

The 24-year-old offered a different take on Thursday when he gave a positive outlook on his rehabilitation and said he had “fingers crossed” that he would be able to play some part in the IPL.

But his latest scan matches the ECB’s original assessment and the governing body, which is the primary employer of centrally-contracted players like Archer, want him to build back to peak condition with his county Sussex and prove his fitness for the Test summer.

Archer made his name on the global T20 circuit, particularly in the IPL and Big Bash League, but is now a key part of England’s plans across all three formats and they are eager to make the right decisions over his fitness following his recent setback.

“Following a repeat MRI scan undertaken this week in London, Jofra Archer has been reviewed by the ECB medical team and is progressing as expected,” said a statement.