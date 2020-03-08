Zalmi down United with rain-affected victory

RAWALPINDI: Despite having a slight edge over Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United were handed a defeat courtesy the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method as rain hampered play at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday, Geo News reported.

After an initial stumble of losing two early wickets, Islamabad United came back top to set a target of 196 for Peshawar Zalmi to chase in their Pakistan Super League game. Skipper Shadab Khan led the way scoring 77 off 42 before being bowled out by Wahab Riaz. Colin Ingram and Colin Munro also chipped in with 41 and 52.

Earlier, Peshawar after winning the toss and electing to bat first lost two quick wickets. Luke Ronchi was the first to return to the pavilion falling to Rahat Ali for just six runs. He was followed by Rizwan Hussain who was bowled out by Hasan Ali after scoring just five runs.

The Islamabad United team consists of Luke Ronchi, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Rizwan Hussain, Faheem Ashraf, Zafar Gohar, Akif Javed, Dale Steyn, and Rumman Raees.

The Peshawar Zalmi team contains Kamran Akmal, Imam-ul-Haq, Tom Banton, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Carlos Brathwaite, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah, and Rahat Ali.