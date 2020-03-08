Two pensioners arrested over woman’s murder

BOLTON: Two pensioners have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at her home in Bolton.

The men, aged 72 and 73, were detained after the woman’s death on Friday night, Greater Manchester Police said. Emergency services were called to the scene on Alexandra Road, Lostock, shortly before 10pm after reports that a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman, thought to be aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward. Detective Superintendent Howard Millington said: “Whilst we have made two arrests, it is important to stress that we are keeping an open mind about the circumstances of the woman’s death and will work tirelessly to keep her family updated of any developments.

“We have a dedicated team of officers who are working hard to piece together exactly what has happened in order to provide those closest to the woman with much-deserved answers.”