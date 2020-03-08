Trust in politicians lower amongst women: new research

GLASGOW: Politicians from across the spectrum have been urged to “up their game” as new figures show trust in politicians is lower amongst women.

The former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson made the plea as research by the John Smith Centre for Public Service at Glasgow University revealed 12 per cent of women trust politicians in general, while just over a quarter (26 per cent) felt this about their local MP.

The research, released ahead of International Women’s Day, found less than a quarter (24 per cent) of women think that politicians try to keep their pledges, with the same number believing that democracy is working well in the UK.

Meanwhile 31 per cent of men said democracy was performing well, with a slightly higher proportion (32 per cent) saying they believed politicians try to keep their promises to voters.

Again almost a third (31 per cent) of men said they trusted their local MP, with 16 per cent of males trusting politicians in general. In comparison 16 per cent of men said they trusted politicians, with almost a third (31 per cent) having this relationship with their local representative.

The John Smith Centre, which was set up in 2014 to promote a positive vision for representative politics, carried out the survey in 2019, with 1,424 people in Scotland, England and Wales taking part.

Davidson, who will quit the Scottish Parliament ahead of next May’s Holyrood elections, said: “That so few women think politics is working for them should be of concern to us all. “It’s clear that individual members need to up their game, as well as political parties being honest about the offers they make to the electorate and then actually delivering on their promises.”

She added: “The UK is not the only country that is experiencing a crisis of trust in its politics, but that trust will only be restored by the twin virtues of transparency in government and integrity of individuals.”

Meanwhile Labour MP Stella Creasy said politicians needed to “see and respect women in their own right and have the courage and confidence to ask why they don’t trust the political process”.