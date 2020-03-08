Trade resumes from Pak-Iran border after two weeks

TAFTAN: Trade activities resumed at the Pakistan-Iran border at Taftan on Saturday after 14 days amid coronavirus fears, Levies officials said.

Pakistan had closed its Taftan border after Iran reported thousands of its citizens were infected with the novel coronavirus. According Geo News, trade activities resumed at the border after 14 days with trailers coming and going into the country.

A day earlier, Geo News had reported the number of people quarantined at Pakistan House in Taftan had overwhelmed the space’s capacity with authorities moving pilgrims to another place.

Quoting Customs officials, Geo News reported that more than 3,000 people were currently kept at two quarantine centres in Taftan.

Pakistani authorities have stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country. Screening machines have been installed and quarantine centres established at border outposts where pilgrims coming from Iran are kept before being allowed to enter the country.

Moreover, Pakistan’s border at Chaman continues to be closed with all activities and movement halted across the Bab-e-Dosti crossing due to the spread of the virus in the neighbouring country.

According to a notification issued, “The Pak-Afghan border at Chaman will remain closed from March 2 due to the coronavirus outbreak on both sides of the border in the best interest of the people of the brotherly countries.”