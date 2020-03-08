Punjab won’t extend Nawaz’s bail, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: The Punjab government has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that it has rejected the bail extension request of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

The Punjab government wrote to the IHC on Saturday about its decision to not extend Sharif’s bail, citing the former prime minister’s failure to convince the provincial government to agree to an extension on medical grounds.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) leaders failed to provide fresh medical reports of their leader and the provincial government’s decision to not extend Sharif’s bail was made on the recommendation of a committee.

Sharif was granted bail on medical grounds by the IHC and was allowed to fly to London for treatment.