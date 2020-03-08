Indian claims about seized item ‘factually incorrect’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has rejected “factually incorrect” Indian claims about the possible military dimension of an item Indian authorities seized from a Pakistan-bound commercial vessel recently, with the Foreign Office stating the object under question has industrial applications.

According to a press release issued by the Foreign Office on Saturday, Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said: “We have noted the reports about inspection and seizure by the Indian authorities of an item from a Pakistan-bound commercial vessel by the Indian authorities. In this regard, we have also been approached by the private company in Pakistan which had imported the item under question.

“The item under question is a heat treatment furnace casing system which has several industrial applications. It is not listed in any international export control list. Contrary to what is being claimed, the item was correctly declared in the relevant documentation and there was no attempt to hide or conceal any information.”

Claims regarding the possible military dimension of the held item are factually incorrect, the Foreign Office said. “Similar furnaces are being used in several industries in Pakistan and the world over.”