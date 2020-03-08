Pak squad leaves for SA to feature in Over-50 WC

KARACHI: The 15-member Pakistan squad, captained by Ghaffar Kazmi, will be flying out to South Africa on Sunday (today) to participate in the Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2020.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), Pakistan will open their campaign with a game against Namibia at the Western Province Cricket Club Ground in Cape Town on March 11.

Opening batsman Sajid Ali has been appointed the vice-captain with Mahmood Hamid, Jaffer Qureshi, Dastagir Butt, Muhammad Javed, Babar Butt, Raja Arshad Hayat, Azhar Khan, Aziz-ur-Rahman, Zafar Ali, Fawad Bari, Imtiaz Tarar, Asif Hayat and Ahmed Hayat being the other members of the National over-50 team while Behzad Anwar and Aamir Sarfaraz will be accompanying them as manager and assistant manager respectively. Having gone down fighting against hosts Australia in the final of the inaugural Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament at Sydney in 2018, Pakistan feature in the Group B in the company of England, South Africa, Wales, India and Namibia while holders Australia have been drawn in the Group A alongwith New Zealand, Canada, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from both groups at the end of the preliminary rounds will advance to the semifinals while the remaining teams will be engaged in play-offs for the bowl and plate final. The cup final is scheduled to be staged at the famous Newlands Cricket Stadium on March 24.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) hosted a sendoff reception for the touring squad here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Friday evening. Fawad Ijaz Khan, Chairman, PVCA, in a brief chat with reporters on the occasion, described Pakistan as one of the favourites to lift the trophy.

“Interestingly all the three favourites, Pakistan, England and hosts South Africa, have been pitted in the same group and one of them will be left out from the semifinal line-up. I am quite confident about the chances of our team going on to annex the title which they had missed by a whisker in Australia a couple of years ago,” the PVCA Chairman remarked.

He maintained that all the members of the Pakistan team were fit and raring to go, he made a mention of the warm-up played here at the Naya Nazimabad Stadium the other day in which openers Jaffer Qureshi and Muhammad Javed blasted centuries while Ahmed Hayat, Sajid Ali, Fawad Bari and Azhar Khan compiled stroke-filled half-centuries.