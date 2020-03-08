Canes ill-discipline sees Blues snap losing streak

WELLINGTON: The Auckland Blues snapped a woeful losing record when they beat a 12-man Wellington Hurricanes 24-15 in a Super Rugby clash in Wellington on Saturday.

It ended the Blues run of 25 straight losses in away games in New Zealand, with their last derby away win also against the Hurricanes in 2013. The Blues, for so-long the under-achievers of New Zealand rugby, had their cause helped by the Hurricanes ill-discipline which saw prop Tyrel Lomax red-carded early in the second half for a shoulder to the head of Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta.

With 13 minutes to go Vaea Fifita received a yellow card and Jordie Barrett was sin-binned soon after as the ‘Canes record slipped to three wins from five games while the Blues now have four from six.