Tauseef Club victorious

LAHORE: Tauseef Club won opening match of best-of-3 series against Wahdat Eaglets Club by 99 runs at Wahdat Colony Ground the other day.

Fine century by Rahimullah and dashing batting by M Sohail, Hussain Raza (Tauseef Club) and also equally good batting by Ali Raza (Wahdat Eaglets) were the main features of the match. M Noman took 4 wickets and declared men of the match with Rahimullah jointly.

Scores: Tauseef Club 305/4 in 35 Overs. Rahimullah 100 including 13x4, Hussain Raza 51, M Farooq 32, Waqasullah 20, M Umer 20, M Sohail 57(no) including 5x6. Wahdat Eaglets 206 all out in 30.2 Overs. Ali Raza 84, Abdul Tawab 28, Zohaib 21, Nabeel 22, Farhan 34. M Noman 4/27, Sadam Khan 3/32.

Meanwhile, Tauseef Club crushed Model Town Greens Club by 30 runs in a friendly match played at Model Town Greens ground the other day.