France ‘on alert’ for Grand Slam complacency

EDINBURGH: France head coach Fabien Galthie says his side are “on alert” against complacency as they travel to Scotland on Sunday with an eye on setting up a Six Nations Grand Slam showdown with Ireland.

Galthie’s les Bleus are unbeaten in their opening three games of the tournament but head to Murrayfield without a win in Edinburgh since 2014. A victory in the Scottish capital would give Galthie’s side a shot at a first Grand Slam since 2010 by hosting Ireland on March 14.

The former scrum-half’s team manager Raphael Ibanez also had a word of warning for their inexperienced side.

Only winger Gael Fickou has more than 50 Test appearances and lock Bernard Le Roux is the sole member of the squad older than 30. Galthie’s Scotland counterpart Gregor Townsend has enlisted the help of exiled fly-half Finn Russell, who plays his club rugby with Paris’ Racing 92, as well as scrum coach Pieter de Villiers who made 69 appearances for France between 1999-2007. Despite his input, Russell will not feature for his country this weekend due to a breakdown in his relationship with Townsend.