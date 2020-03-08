Labuschagne hits ton but SA sweep ODI series

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne hit a maiden one-day international century on returning to his South African roots - but could not prevent South Africa from completing a series clean sweep in the third and final one-day clash at Senwes Park on Saturday.

Applauded by a large group of his South African family, Labuschagne made 108 in an Australian total of 254 for seven after they were sent in to bat.

South Africa were always ahead of the required rate and coasted to a six-wicket win with 4.3 overs to spare. Man of the match Jon-Jon Smuts (84), Kyle Verreynne (50) and man of the series Heinrich Klaasen (68 not out) made half-centuries.

Klaasen hit 242 runs in the series and was only dismissed once. “It’s been a fantastic couple of weeks for me,” he said. It was South Africa’s third successive one-day series win against Australia and their 11th win in 12 matches against them, going back to September 2016.

“It’s been disappointing but credit to South Africa, they put us under pressure with bat and ball,” said Australian captain Aaron Finch.

It was a bitter-sweet day for Labuschagne, who was born in Klerksdorp, 50km away, and started school in Potchefstroom before his family moved to Australia when he was nine years old.

He said it was “very special” to score a century so close to the town where he was born. “I carried on like a bit of a goose,” he said on SuperSport television of his emotional celebration on reaching his hundred, “but it was amazing. I have 50 of my family members out there from all over South Africa.”

But he was quick to add there were no divided loyalties. “I left so young, I love Australia, it’s my country,” he said. “Although I was born in South Africa and there’s a little spot in my heart for the country, I’m Australian through and through.”

Labuschagne, with help from D’Arcy Short (36), Mitchell Marsh (32) and Jhye Richardson (24 not out) had to rebuild the innings after the South African bowlers took advantage of early life in the pitch and reduced Australia to 55 for three after 15 overs.

Brief scores: Australia 254-7 in 50 overs (M. Labuschagne 108, D. Short 36, M. Marsh 32; A. Nortje 2-35, J. Smuts 2-42). South Africa 258-4 in 45.3 overs (J. Smuts 84, K. Verreynne 50, H. Klaasen 68 not out; J. Hazlewood 2-37).

Result: South Africa won by six wickets.

Series: South Africa won the three-match series 3-0.

Toss: South Africa.