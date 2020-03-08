Watkins dies aged 41

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TWICKENHAM, United Kingdom: Former Wales centre Matthew J Watkins has died at the age of 41 from cancer, it was announced on Saturday.
Watkins, who won 18 caps for Wales from 2003-2006, retired in 2011 and was diagnosed with a rare form of pelvic cancer seven years ago.
Wales players will wear black armbands as a mark of respect in their Six Nations international against England at Twickenham later on Saturday.
The Welsh Rugby Union wrote on Twitter: “We are deeply saddened by the news that former Wales international Matthew J Watkins has passed away.
