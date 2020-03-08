Jazz Golf tourney concludes

LAHORE: The third and the final leg of the annual Jazz Golf Tournament teed-off in Lahore at the Defence Raya and Golf Country Club.

The one-day event saw participation of distinguished business customers, amateur golfers, media representatives and the company’s top management. The tournament, now considered to be amongst Pakistan’s most premier amateur golf events, started early morning and concluded mid-afternoon followed by a prize-giving ceremony.

To show its customers and employees that it truly values them, Jazz’s Business Division organizes this golf tournament every year with one event each in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad. The first leg of this year’s tournament took place in Karachi followed by Islamabad during the month of February. Each year, over 400 participants from the country’s corporate sector participate, along with amateur and semi-professional golfers, with the aim of promoting the sport in the country.

The tournament is a unique event, which gives a chance to both the employees and the customers to connect and build relationships by taking part in a fun, outdoor activity. It is an opportunity for all to widen their network of contacts while enjoying a memorable experience.

“At Jazz, we believe in hosting events that reflect our inclusive work culture and enable our valued customers to feel truly involved. This tournament is a testament to our values,” said Jazz’s Chief Business Officer Syed Ali Naseer. “My congratulations to all the winners of this year’s Jazz Golf Tournament and hope to see you again next year with the same commitment and spirit for the game.”