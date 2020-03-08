close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
Zahid replaces Naseem

LAHORE: Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah’s replacement, it was announced on Saturday.

Naseem has been advised five-day rest after the 17-year-old twisted his left ankle during the 5 March HBL PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in Rawalpindi.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.

