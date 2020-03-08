Malan added to SA squad

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa’s squad for three one-day internationals in India, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.
Malan will be part of a 16-man squad which will depart from Johannesburg on Sunday. The first match is in Dharamshala on Thursday.
Malan, 23, was not included in a squad which was announced last Monday after being out first ball on his one-day international debut against Australia two days earlier.
He made a strong claim for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. Malan made 23 in the final match against Australia on Saturday.
