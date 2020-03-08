No play in Davis Cup play-off tie

ISLAMABAD: Davis Cup World Group play-off tie between Pakistan and visiting Slovenia team saw another complete washout Saturday forcing ITF Referee Tom Kinloch to postpone the tie for Sunday.

Weather permitting the opening singles will now be played on Sunday at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts and with it possible doubles also. Sunday and Monday have been set as reserve days for the tie that will decide the fate of participating countries for next year Davis Cup engagements.