‘England cricket team to visit Pakistan’

LAHORE: British High Commissioner (HC) Dr. Christian Turner on Saturday said security situation in Pakistan has improved and England’s cricket team will visit Pakistan soon to play cricket series.

According to reports received here from Manchester, Dr. Christian Turner said Mayor of Manchester will visit Pakistan next year, along with a high-level delegation to review security situation. Moreover, the high commissioner said Pakistan is ranked in top three countries in terms of trade with the British. “Currently the trade volume between both the countries stands at 3.3 trillion pounds.” Dr Turner vowed to double the trade volume between both the countries.