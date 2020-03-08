Clifford exits game with illness

LOS ANGELES: Orlando Magic coach Steve Clifford was taken ill during his team’s NBA game at Minnesota on Friday and taken to hospital for evaluation, the Magic said.

“During the third quarter of tonight’s game at Minnesota, Orlando Magic Head Coach Steve Clifford came down with an illness,” the team said on its Twitter feed. “Clifford is being taken to a local hospital to undergo further evaluation.”

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that Clifford was examined by team doctors at the arena and the trip to the hospital was apparently a precaution.

The Magic did not elaborate on what symptoms Clifford, 58, experienced during the team’s 132-118 victory over the Timberwolves.

During the 2017-18 season, when he coached the Charlotte Hornets, Clifford took a break from coaching duties for six weeks because of severe headaches which he said doctors told him were due to his heavy work schedule and lack of sleep.

In 2013, Clifford, then coaching Charlotte, had a heart procedure after experiencing chest pain.