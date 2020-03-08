Thanks to D/L, Zalmi edge out United

RAWALPINDI: Peshawar Zalmi’s top-order batsmen kept their cool amid deteriorating weather at Pindi Stadium Saturday evening to edge out Islamabad United by seven runs on Duckworth-Lewis (DL) method in crucial Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 outing.

When rain stopped play, Zalmi were 85 for 2 in nine overs, seven runs ahead of what they required at that stage at the cost two wickets. United earlier rode on luck to hit 195 for 5 in 20 overs.

Kamran Akmal (37) and Tom Banton (20 not out) made sure Zalmi stay ahead of the required run rate amid fears of rain and bad weather.

Kamran struck four boundaries and one six during his aggressive innings. Banton also struck some useful blow to take Zalmi within the reach of the required target.

With the win Zalmi further strengthened their position on the points table which saw them staying among the top two teams.

Earlier, United skipper and Man of the Matcg Shadab Khan (77) and Collin Munro’s (52) half centuries set up the pace for Islamabad’s challenging 195 for 5 in 20 overs.

Shadab who has been fast establishing himself as a proper T20 batsman was exceptional with his stroke play, striking four sixes and five boundaries in his 42-ball stay at the wicket.

Together with Munro, he put on 67 runs for the third wicket that set up the pace for a big total.

Munro was seen playing in his usual flamboyant style, making full use of the drop catches, hitting two sixes and four boundaries during his 35-ball stay at the wicket. CA Ingram (41) then was seen adding some useful runs to Islamabad total.

A heap of drop catches earlier propelled Islamabad United. Zalmi fielders dropped no less than five catches, helping the host city make the best of poor fielding. Shoaib Malik faltered twice with Wahab Riaz, LS Livingstone and Haider Ali all seen flooring catches once each.

Brief scores: Islamabad United 195 for 5 in 20 overs (Shadab Khan 77, K Munro 52, CA Ingram 41, Hasan Ali 2-36, CR Brathwaite 1-22, Wahab Riaz 1-37) Peshawar Zalmi 85 for 2 in 9 overs (Kamran Akmal 37, Tom Banton 20 not out, Zafar Gohar 1-11, Rumman Raees 1-20)

Result: Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs Man of the Match: Shadab Khan (Islamabad United).