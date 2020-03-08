Coronavirus sparks Holy Communion row in Greece

ATHENS: A row has erupted between doctors and the influential Church of Greece over whether to restrict Holy Communion in churches amid a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The federation of hospital doctors this week stressed that no exception “for religious, sacramental or metaphysical reasons” should be made to state health warnings to please the Church.

Greece has so far confirmed 45 coronavirus cases, most of them among a group of pilgrims that travelled to Israel and Egypt last month.

But in the run-up to Orthodox Easter in April that traditionally sees a high turnout of faithful, the church is holding its ground. “It´s not possible to shut down churches, or to not give out Holy Communion,” bishop Chrysostomos of Patras, one of the areas with the most virus cases, said this week. “Whoever believes that holy communion is life has nothing to fear, it´s a matter of faith.

“Across the centuries, there is no case of sickness spreading through Holy Communion,” he told Open TV.

There is concern as mainly elderly Greeks have started flocking to church for Orthodox Easter prayers.

“Wine contains alcohol, and viruses do not survive in alcohol,” bishop Ioannis of Langada in northern Greece claimed.

The health ministry last week cancelled all carnival celebrations, and this week announced a ban on public indoor gatherings in three western regions with the most cases.