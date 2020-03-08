EU-Turkey migration pact ‘dead’: Greek PM

ATHENS: The EU-Turkey pact that has since 2016 limited migration to Europe is “dead”, the Greek PM said Friday, accusing Ankara of “assisting” an ongoing surge of thousands of migrants on the border. “Right now, let´s be honest, the agreement is dead,” Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told CNN. “And it´s dead because Turkey has decided to completely violate the agreement, because of what happened in Syria,” he added. Thousands of migrants have gathered at the border since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week that his country would no longer stop them from trying to leave. The announcement came after dozens of Turkish troops were killed in an air strike in Syria. Since then, Greek forces say they have prevented nearly 39,000 people from crossing the border. Turkey claims the real number is more than three times higher. Turkey agreed in 2016 to stop letting migrants leave in exchange for six billion euros — but Ankara says other parts of the EU deal including improved visa and trade rules were never fulfilled.