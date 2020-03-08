Google told to show acquittal first in Spain right to be forgotten appeal

MADRID: A Spanish court on Friday partially accepted Google´s appeal against a ruling ordering it to erase news articles about a psychologist accused of sexual abuse, but said the search engine must show stories about his acquittal first.

The unidentified man was tried and cleared of three counts of sexual abuse, for which he faced a possible jail term of 27 years.

Spain´s Data Protection Agency in 2017 ruled in favour of his bid to have Google remove news stories relating to the case that appeared when his name was typed into it, telling the search engine to block eight of 10 contested story links.

But Google appealed and on Friday, the National Court ruled that freedom of expression took precedence over personal data protection, although it said the search engine should ensure the more recent stories of his acquittal. It said that because of the man´s profession, “there is a legitimate interest on the part of internet users to have access to said information, which was published in local media”.