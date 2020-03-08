Singing talent hunt

LAHORE : The Lahore Art Council on Saturday evening held a signing talent hunt show “Alhamra Live” in which the young performers devotedly performed.

Some of singers who performed in “Alhamra Live” had God-gifted ability of singing and playing instruments. The “Alhamra Live” proved productive as lots of people took part in the contest. Some of the singers from the students of Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts and general public had marvelously blessed voice which was enjoyed by the audience. All the candidates received applaud from the audience and Alhamra’s authorities. A singer, Shazia Khan, spellbound the audience by singing a famous song “Main Jeena Tere Naal” with live orchestra.

Another singer, Baber Aslam, sang a celebrated song “Tum Sang Naina Lagay” and got loads of appreciation from all the audience. A guitarist, Anika Ayaz, rocked the audience with great performance. Tayyab Nazir performed on flute which was considered as one of the best performance. Other singers, including Rosen Mehmood, Samuen Je, Sonka Anwer, Gulam Murtaza, Muryem Shoaib, Sobia Muhammad Haider also made the event beautify by singing different songs. Lahore Art Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said, “We are lucky as our youths are blessed with great talent in the fields of music and art.” He said Alhamra’s authorities had noted down the names of those who participated well in Alhamra Live for the upcoming musical programmes of Alhamra in which they would be given an opportunity to perform.