Five held for betting on cricket match

Rawalpindi : Police held five gamblers red handed while making betting on cricket match in the precincts of Racecourse Police Station here on Saturday.

On special instructions of CPO Rawalpindi, district police has been carrying out successful drive against social crimes specifically gambling. In this regard, police officials have been assigned task to keep check against gambling in cricket matches in the city.

SHO Racecourse Police Station Sardar Pervez along with his team on tip of information raided a house in the limits of Racecourse Police Station and arrested five gamblers red handed and also seized amount of betting, laptops, mobile phones and TV sets.

The gamblers were identified as Danish, Shahid, Arsalan, Abdul Ghaffar aka Fari and Nauman.

Police also recovered betting amount of Rs38,350 three motorcycles, two laptops and 16 mobiles and booking device of gambling from the detainee gamblers.

Racecourse police while registering case against the gamblers under Prevention of Gambling Act shifted the detainee gamblers to police station for further investigation.