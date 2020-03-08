Fire erupts in pizza shop

LAHORE : A fire broke out in a pizza shop on Model Town Link Road on Saturday. The cause of the fire was stated to be a short circuit. Firefighters extinguished it after hectic efforts. No casualty was reported in the incident.

promoted: The CIA SP pinned badges of promotion on the shoulders of seven newly-promoted sub-inspectors at the Investigation Headquarters on Saturday. He congratulated the newly-promoted SIs and hoped that they would fulfil their responsibilities with dedication.

Traders: Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed has said that the number of CCTV cameras in Shah Alam Market will be increased for better vigilance. He stated this while talking to a delegation of traders belonging to Qoumi Tajar Ithad led by its Punjab President Sheikh Omar. The delegation apprised the CCPO of their issues related to parking and security. The CCPO assured the delegation of taking every step for provision secure environment to the traders. He suggested establishment of independent CCTV camera control room in every bazaar of Shah Alam Market. The traders should also install good quality cameras on their own, he added.

held: The Kasur district police claimed to have arrested 462 criminals, including 40 members of 11 gangs of robbers. Police arrested 155 persons for kite flying, 92 for drugs selling, 147 for possessing illegal arms. Nineteen court absconders were also arrested.