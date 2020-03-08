Two doctors robbed outside hostel

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE : Two doctors were deprived of their cell phones and cash by two robbers outside a doctors’ hostel near Mayo Hospital on Saturday. Dr Qasim and Dr Usman were standing outside the hostel gate when two robbers made them hostage at gunpoint. They snatched the cell phones and thousands of rupees from them and fled.
