Sun Mar 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

Two doctors robbed outside hostel

Lahore

LAHORE : Two doctors were deprived of their cell phones and cash by two robbers outside a doctors’ hostel near Mayo Hospital on Saturday. Dr Qasim and Dr Usman were standing outside the hostel gate when two robbers made them hostage at gunpoint. They snatched the cell phones and thousands of rupees from them and fled.

