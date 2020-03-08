Security plan devised for ‘Aurat March’

LAHORE : A delegation of the organisers of Aurat March which would be held in Lahore called on CCPO Zulfiqar Hameed to discuss the matters related to the march.

The deputy commissioner, DIG Operations and SP Dolphin Squad also attended the meeting. It was decided that the woman march participants would stay on Egerton Road only. Traffic will continue at Shimla Hill Chowk and other adjoining roads.

The CCPO said that Aurat March would start from Nadra Centre at Shimla Hill Chowk at 12 noon and move towards Awan-e-Iqbal. “All participants of the Aurat March will be passed through walkthrough gates. Checking mechanism will be activated before the start of the march” said the CCPO. He informed the organisers that parking facilities for marchers were allocated near Queen Mary College. The traffic would be suspended on Egerton Road during the march, he said. The delegation assured that the congregation of women would start at 12noon and end at 3pm.