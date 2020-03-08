Ex-rulers used S Punjab funds in their areas: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE : Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at Chief Minister’s Office here Saturday.

The matters of mutual interest, political situation and setting up southern Punjab secretariat came under discussion during the meeting between them.

Usman Buzdar said that people of southern Punjab were given false hope through political promises, and the former rulers utilised the funds of southern Punjab in their respective constituencies. The people of southern Punjab rejected those who cheat them in the name of development, he said, adding the PTI got wonderful mandate from southern Punjab and it would honour that mandate.

The PTI government would fulfil all its promises made with the people of southern Punjab at any cost, the CM said. People of southern Punjab will get their due right and every district, every city and village will be included in the process of development, said Usman Buzdar. The chapter of unjustified distribution of development funds has closed, he said. The government is focused on bringing the backward areas on a par with developed areas. Usman Buzdar maintained that all the administrative preparations regarding establishing southern Punjab secretariat have been completed and the promise made with the people in this regard would be fulfilled. He said that under the Access to Village Project, roads of the rural areas would be repaired and constructed. New hospitals, colleges and universities will be set up in southern Punjab. The only agenda of the government is to serve the masses. Foundation of journey for progress and prosperity of the common man has been laid, the CM concluded.

Empowerment: Usman Buzdar has said that Allah Almighty has given respect to women with beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister.

Islam has given dignity and respect to women. West cannot imagine the rights awarded to women in Islam, said Usman Buzdar in his message on the eve of International Women's Day. The CM said that empowering women in the country was the mission of PTI government. He added historic steps were taken for the elimination of gender discrimination, safeguarding the rights of women and giving them socio-economic empowerment. Daycare centres have been set up for facilitating the working women in public and private institutes in Punjab, he stated. Punjab women helpline 0143 has been set up for providing guidance to the women, whereas, digital online magazine has been launched for creating awareness among the women. Equal opportunities have been provided to women in practical life. That is why women are working shoulder to shoulder with men in all sphere of life.

Usman Buzdar said provision of resources for empowering the women was a beneficial investment for setting up of enlightened society. He said that role of women in practical life for socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected. He said no society could move forward without proper participation of women in practical life. Pakistani women are hard-working and capable and earned the name in different sectors. Even rural women work side by side with men. Usman Buzdar said that government would make the women of backward areas economically and socially strong. Women will get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan.