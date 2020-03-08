close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
March 8, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs1,000/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 8, 2020

KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs1,000/tola in the local market on Saturday.

According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs94,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rate went down Rs858 to Rs81,018.

In the international market, bullion rates dropped $11 to $1,675/ounce.

Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.

