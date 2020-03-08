Rupee seen stable

The rupee is likely to remain stable in the coming week due to decline in import payments and healthy dollar supplies, dealers said.

“We expect the currency pair to remain in a narrow range for the next week, as importers demand is diminishing and dollar supplies are growing because of exporters’ dollar sales and remittance flows,” a forex dealer said.

“The rupee seems to move range-bound in a 154.20-154.40 band to the dollar.”

In the interbank market, the rupee lost 13 paisas to close at 154.24 against the dollar in the outgoing week.

Imports saw declining trend, amid stabilisation measures, which has stagnated the real economic activity and demand.

Coronavirus is impacting imports of goods from China and Iran to Pakistan. Trucks carrying import goods are stranded at the Taftan border crossing after Pakistan closed border with Iran over fears of coronavirus outbreak.

The persistent drop in the global oil prices is also likely to reduce the country’s import bill, which could bode well for the trade and the current account balance in the coming months.

Further contraction in the current account deficit is expected to keep the foreign exchange market stable, bolstering the value of the rupee against the greenback.

“The rupee could trade around the current levels in the coming days, as market watchers await clarity on the monetary policy to be announced this month,” another dealer said.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities said, “Oil import bill can drop $3 billion to $4 billion a year, as oil prices sank to multiyear lows after WTI crude fell nearly nine percent at the session low. Early rate cut is expected.”

The falling yields on Pakistan Investment Bonds at a recent auction are also boosting expectations for the slash in the policy rate sooner. Traders expect the State Bank of Pakistan could cut policy rate by 25 to 50 basis points following tame inflation pressures.

However, some analysts believe the SBP may continue its tight monetary policy stance in March, as it seeks to further build up foreign exchange reserves.

The SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee could also keep in mind the ongoing coronavirus impact on supply chain, which can make things expensive, pushing inflation up.

The MPC may also wants to see more reported basis decline in CPI led by slowdown in the global oil prices.