Power defaulters

When it comes to small households defaulting on electricity bills just for a couple of months, the officials of power distribution companies are never late to knock at the door. Disconnections on non-payment are a common occurrence in areas where consumers find it difficult to eke out a living. But when is come to top defaulters, distribution companies are ill at ease because perhaps the culprits are well-connected. Finally, the government has taken serious note of this situation and has asked distribution companies (DISCOs) to disconnect power to the 400 top defaulters in the country. Of these 400, fifty each owe huge sums of outstanding bills to the eight or nine regional distribution companies. Since these defaulters are highly influential, no matter whatever government is in power, they have been using their political and social clout to outsmart the DISCOs across the country.

Announcements to disconnect power to big defaulters have been made in the past too, notably last year in April and May. Back then the Senate special committee on circular debt chaired by Shibli Faraz had pointed out that running defaulters had to pay nearly 350 billion rupees to distribution companies. These defaulters were already getting electricity at subsidised rates. The committee had also noted that electricity supply to poor people was disconnected in case of missing a single payment, whereas some influential people with longstanding defaults had access to electricity without interruption. After that realization and open discussion, we expected that there was no room for the defaulters to hide and the authorities would bring them book; but the defaulters kept using electricity with impunity and nobody could touch them. Now, this recent step by the government is a welcome move, especially for running defaulters who had been getting away under the mask of stay orders too.

The outstanding amount has spiraled to Rs525 billion this year. It is interesting to note that those defaulters whose power was disconnected last year, still owe over 100 billion rupees in unpaid bills and no efforts has been made to recover the amount. That means that just disconnection is not likely to help much unless the defaulters are apprehended and forced to pay irrespective of their class or party affiliations. Moreover, even if the money is paid, there should be some mechanism to collect advanced payments as security so that the same cycle is not repeated. Serial defaulters should not get their electricity back unless they commit to advance payments at least for a couple of months’ expected consumption.