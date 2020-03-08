As women march

On Friday, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah dismissed a petition against the Aurat March – to be held today on International Women's Day – by saying that due to the violence women face, today should be observed as "a day of introspection" against anti-women practices that are offensive to the injunctions of Islam. The IHC CJ also clarified that words used in Aurat March slogans "should not be given meanings according to the mindset of a certain section of society...contrary to the explanation given by the proponents of the march". Justice Minallah's very welcome words need to repeated in front of the many naysayers of women's freedom and rights. It is also somewhat ironic and quite depressing that even today, in the 21st century, women still need to draw attention to their demands and their lack of rights on March 8 each year.

Many women toil – both in the workplace and in the home – and suffer violence in one form or the other no matter where they live. Women’s Day is an opportunity for these issues to be spoken about more openly and for women to be encouraged to celebrate their successes and put forward their demands for an equal status in society. Women across the world are moving into more leadership positions, but there are too few of them. This has to change, in our country as in others, if any real difference is to be made to their lives.

At home, the bitter and abusive debate over the Aurat March has come to dominate the debate on women’s rights. The reality is that due to media sensationalism, the misogynistic attitude of most men and a disturbingly large number of women, and the strange notion that feminism is somehow an evil followed only by terrible women, has led to particular slogans and specific demands being misrepresented just to induce more hatred towards the women who have decided to march today. The inherent patriarchy embedded in Pakistan has also been compounded by the little-talked-about consequences of war and conflict on women. Let us also never forget what inspired March 8 to be named International Women’s Day (at a conference of socialist women) – the struggle of women workers. It is only with a spirit of inclusivity that the rights of all women in Pakistan will remain protected, not just those who have the privilege of a better education and financial comfort.