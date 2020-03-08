Nutrition month

March is celebrated as the month of nutrition, dedicated to spreading nutrition awareness among the masses. Pakistan is a country where there is a dire need of nutrition education because the value of nutrition among the population is very low. The main purpose of this month is to focus on the importance of a healthy diet and physical education. Moreover, it also protects one from chronic diseases by enhancing immunity and promoting overall health.

In Pakistan more than 50 percent of girls and women are anaemic and have difficulty during pregnancy due to poor nutritional status before and after pregnancy. This poor nutritional status eventually leads to chronic malnutrition in both mothers and their infants. Furthermore, Pakistan has one of the highest prevalence of child malnutrition as compared to other developing countries. Over 44 percent children under five years of age are suffering from chronic malnutrition. The nutritional status of people in Pakistan is poor and to eradicate this situation pertinent measures need to be taken. The government has to allocate optimum budget for nutrition to fulfill the requirement of its citizens. Lastly, the media should also play its role to raise awareness regarding nutrition.

Kiran Fatima

Islamabad