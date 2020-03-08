Pension raise

Pensioners have been desperately demanding an increase in their pensions as they are at the forefront of all miseries resulting from the day-to-day increasing prices of goods and services. While the government happens to be seriously considering to increase the perks of serving employees, it is equally important that pensions are also increased substantially so as to provide an adequate cover to retired employees against the ongoing inflation.

Therefore, it seems most fair and just that their pensions are increased by 50 percent, if not more, in the forthcoming budget for FY 2020-21.

M Sharafat Ali Zia

Islamabad