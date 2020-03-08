Calvert-Lewin signs new Everton contract

LONDON: Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been rewarded for his fine run of form after signing a new five-year contract on Friday.

Calvert-Lewin has scored 15 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions this season.

The 22-year-old has been in an especially rich vein of form since Carlo Ancelotti took over as manager in December.

Calvert-Lewin, who joined from Sheffield United in 2016, has netted eight times under the Italian, helping Everton climb into contention to qualify for Europe.

“This is a very proud day. It has been enjoyable for me since the start at Everton and I am enjoying every day coming into training and every minute on the football pitch,” Calvert-Lewin told Everton’s website.