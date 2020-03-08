Pakistan squad for Over-50 World Cup leaving for South Africa today

KARACHI: The 15-member Pakistan squad, captained by Ghaffar Kazmi, will be flying out to South Africa on Sunday (today) to participate in the Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament 2020 being staged there.

According to the information made available by the Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA), Pakistan will open their campaign with a game against Namibia at the Western Province Cricket Club Ground in Cape Town on March 11.

Opening batsman Sajid Ali has been appointed the vice-captain. The other members are Mahmood Hamid, Jaffer Qureshi, Dastagir Butt, Muhammad Javed, Babar Butt, Raja Arshad Hayat, Azhar Khan, Aziz-ur-Rahman, Zafar Ali, Fawad Bari, Imtiaz Tarar, Asif Hayat and Ahmed Hayat.

Behzad Anwar and Aamir Sarfaraz will be accompanying them as manager and assistant manager, respectively.

Having gone down fighting against hosts Australia in the final of the inaugural Over-50 World Cup Cricket Tournament at Sydney in 2018, Pakistan feature in the Group B in the company of England, South Africa, Wales, India and Namibia. Holders Australia have been drawn in the Group A alongwith New Zealand, Canada, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe.

The top two teams from both groups at the end of the preliminary rounds will advance to the semi-finals. The remaining teams will be engaged in play-offs for the bowl and plate final. The final will be staged at the famous Newlands Cricket Stadium on March 24.

The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) hosted a sendoff reception for the touring squad here at the Karachi Gymkhana on Friday evening.

PVCA chairman Fawad Ijaz Khan in a brief chat with reporters on the occasion termed Pakistan as one of the favourites to lift the trophy. “Interestingly all the three favourites, Pakistan, England and hosts South Africa, are in the same group, which means one of them will be left out from the semi-final line-up. I am quite confident about the chances of our team,” the PVCA chairman said.

He claimed that all the members of the Pakistan team were fit and raring to go. He said openers Jaffer Qureshi and Muhammad Javed blasted centuries in a warm-up game played here at the Naya Nazimabad Stadium the other day. In the same match, Ahmed Hayat, Sajid Ali, Fawad Bari and Azhar Khan compiled stroke-filled half-centuries, he added.