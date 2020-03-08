PSL excitement draws attention away from failures of U19, women’s teams performances

KARACHI: Pakistan’s defeat against India in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup last month in South Africa, and women’s unsuccessful T20 World Cup campaign have been overlooked in the excitment created by PSL, a survey conducted by ‘The News’ reveled on Saturday.

The visits of teams of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and MCC and the participation of a large number of foreign cricketers in PSL have created a euphoria which has concealed the underperformance of the under-19 and the women’s teams.

Neither PCB nor its cricket committee has said a single word about who is responsible for the 10-wicket defeat to India in the semi-final.

Former Test and first-class cricketers have various opinions about these performances. Some of them hold PCB high-ups responsible for the poor show of the under-19 team in the World Cup and the women team’s performance in the T20 World Cup.

Former Test and ODI cricketer Jalaludin has said that the appointment of a new head coach (former Test cricketer Ijaz Ahmed) just one month before the Under-19 World Cup itself proved how serious the PCB was in this regard. “All the boards plan for big events like Under-19 world Cup much before the event, but things are done in another manner here,” he told this correspondent.

He said the defeat in the semi-final was not the fault of Ijaz. “How could he improve palyers in such a short time. He he did not know much about their abilities,” Jalal added.

Other sources said the junior selection committee did not select a single player in the under-19 team from Karachi which has been winning the titles at the under-16 and under-19 levels.

From 2014 to 2017, Karachi won the championships at all junior levels. In 2016-17, the final of the national under-19 championships was played between Karachi Blues and Karachi Whites. “Considering these facts, it is regrettable that Saleem Jaffar-led selection committee did not select the talented players from Karachi,” a source said.

When the controversial selections were highlighted, only Arish Ali Khan was picked but was not given a single game, sources said.

Jalal said that during the last 15 to 20 years, a particular group of former Test cricketers belonging to Karachi had been appointed on some important posts but they did not pick players from Karachi.

He said that the same thing is happening in women cricket matters. The national women cricket team lacks international standard and the management had no clue about how to deal with the situation. It is the responsibility of the PCB to appoint coaches and trainers on merit, he stressed.

He pointed out that a total of 25 women cricketers are available in the country and there is no issue of their selection. The issue is that they lack self confidence and game sense. It was the responsibility of head coaches and trainers to develop their abilities, he said. “But they did not know how to train and coach the girls for international competitions,” he said.

Jalal said it was surprising that the cricket committee did not discuss the performance of Pakistan under-19 team in its recently held meeting although it was held just a few days after the team’s poor show in South Africa.

Jalal said that training and coaching junior players was a delicate matter. “If you train them in a harsh manner, they will come under pressure and will not be able to perform well. It’s an art — to train youngsters and make them a fighting unit. You have to be with them for some time to know their telnets, and temperament,” he added.

Jalal said that it was surprising that Pakistan under-19 team won seven one-day games against South Africa before the World Cup. But then they lost in the the same country.

He went on to say that PCB should realise that cricket issues in the country would not be resolved by appointment of some particular people. “Now time has come to say goodbye to these people who have been in the system for a long time,” he added.

Other cricketers said that if the cricket committee said that the under-19 team’s defeat was not on the agenda of their meeting, one can imagine the vision of these people.

The sources said that under-19 cricket was the nursery of all leading Test-playing countries. “Four years ago we lost in the same manner against India. This means we haven’t progressed,” a source said.

Experienced first class cricketer Saeed Bin Nasir, who played for Sui Sothern, KCCA, KRL, and PTV in his long career expressed surprise that those players who performed well in the national under-19 competitions belonged to the winning team were not selected for Paksitan.

“But when you don’t select the winning players the result will be what happened in South Africa where neither the batting line nor the bowlers clicked,” he said.

He said that batsman Saim Ayub, batman Jahanzaib Sultan and all-rounder Muhammad Taha should have been selected in the under-19 team for World Cup.

Saeed said Karachi’s players were ignored whenever the chairman selection committee or its members were from Karachi. “It’s incomprehensible,” he said.