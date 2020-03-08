close
Sun Mar 08, 2020
AFP
March 8, 2020

Malan added to South Africa squad for India

Sports

AFP
March 8, 2020

POTCHEFSTROOM, South Africa: Opening batsman Janneman Malan has been added to South Africa’s squad for three one-day internationals in India, Cricket South Africa announced on Saturday.

Malan will be part of a 16-man squad which will depart from Johannesburg on Sunday. The first match is in Dharamshala on Thursday.

Malan, 23, was not included in a squad which was announced last Monday after being out first ball on his one-day international debut against Australia two days earlier.

He made a strong claim for inclusion when he scored a match-winning 129 not out in the second match against Australia in Bloemfontein on Wednesday. Malan made 23 in the final match against Australia on Saturday.

