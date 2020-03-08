Sepa to start impact studies of city’s commercial corridors

The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa) will soon formally commence a procedure to conduct cumulative environmental impact assessment (EIA) studies of all the commercial roads in Karachi to mitigate the impact on the environment of the surrounding areas due to the constant construction of high-rise buildings at such places.

The assurance to this effect came from the SEPA officials who attended a public hearing held at a hotel on the EIA study for an upcoming 31-storey residential-cum-commercial building project in Clifton Block 8 on Chaudhry Khaliq-Uz-Zaman Road. Sepa Deputy Director Imran Sabir informed participants of the public hearing that the provincial environmental watchdog would soon start sending legal notices to the relevant civic agencies asking them to conduct cumulative environmental impact assessment studies of the commercial road corridors in the city.

Several participants at the public hearing were of the view that environment in the surroundings of the commercial corridors had been severely affected due to the issues related to vehicular traffic management, garbage and solid waste disposal, sewerage, drainage, noise and dust pollution. They said the construction of multi-storey buildings on such commercial corridors should only be allowed after due environmental mitigation measures in view of the findings of such cumulative EIA studies.

The participants said in the absence of such cumulative EIA studies, the residents and traders of these commercial corridors would continue to suffer due to constant deterioration of the environment and shortage of vital civic, utility and amenity resources in the area.

The Sepa deputy director said the issue had been discussed during a recent meeting with the Sindh chief secretary in chair who asked Sepa officials to immediately commence due legal procedure to conduct cumulative EIA studies of commercial corridors in the city.

Saquib Ejaz Hussain, lead environmental consultant of the upcoming high-rise building project, said the proper EIA study of the proposed high-rise building on Chaudhry Khaliq-uz-Zaman Road had been conducted.