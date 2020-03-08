Sindh to spend Rs1.61bn to rehabilitate Karachi Fish Harbour, says CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh’s chief minister said on Saturday that his government has launched projects worth Rs1.61 billion to rehabilitate the Karachi Fish Harbour and will also provide boats and nets worth Rs100 million to poor fishermen.

Chairing a meeting at the CM House to review development projects under way in District West of the metropolitan city, Syed Murad Ali Shah said that these initiatives will help fishermen work in an improved atmosphere at the harbour and that they will have their own boats and nets.

District West

In the West district of the city 78 projects worth Rs5 billion are under way, against which Rs1.85 billion has been released, while Rs866.519 million has been used, which is 47 per cent of the releases.

There are eight such projects worth Rs79.115 million for which all of the funds have been released, while there are 14 other projects worth Rs1.8 billion for which the funds are being released in two instalments. These projects will be completed by the end of the current financial year.

The important projects under way in District West include the rehabilitation and expansion of 96 high-priority schools for Rs174.3 million, and the provision of missing facilities to primary and secondary schools of Baldia for Rs612 million.

The strengthening of the Sindh Government Qatar Hospital will cost Rs422.3 million, and the establishment of the Cardiac Emergency Centre in Baldia will cost Rs472.4 million.

The government will spend Rs751.09 million on the construction of a 200-bed hospital in the Mominabad locality of the Metroville neighbourhood, and Rs306.6 million on the establishment of the 100-bed Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Hospital near the Jungle Shah area of the Keamari neighbourhood.

For the provision of fishing boats, engines and nets to poor fishermen Rs100 million will be spent, while the rehabilitation of the Karachi Fish Harbour and the Hub Canal will cost Rs1.61 billion and Rs392.6 million respectively.

The Hub Canal rehabilitation project will provide 50 million gallons a day to the people of District West, said the chief executive, and added that at present this water is being wasted due to seepage because the canal has developed wide cracks.

The CM directed the elected representatives of the area to keep visiting the sites of the development works under way so that their quality and swift pace of work can be ensured.

District Central

The chief executive and the other participants of the meeting also discussed some development projects of the Central district of the metropolitan city that could not be discussed in the previous meeting.

The projects that came under discussion included the expansion and improvement of the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital to the level of a tertiary care hospital for Rs1.57 billion.

The CM said the hospital will get a male nursing school, all of its seven elevators will be replaced and the health facility will be provided with a management information system. He added that the hospital will also get an ENT, Eye & Faciomaxillary Block that will be constructed at a cost of Rs334.1 million. The government will spend Rs170.58 million on the establishment of the administration block at the Karachi Institute of Heart Diseases (KIHD). CM Shah said that a Nursing Training Institute will also be established at the KIHD for Rs490 million.

He said he has also allocated Rs1.1 billon to revamp the Gujjar Nullah, including the adjoining service road. Moreover, a park at the Landi Kotal Chowrangi in the North Nazimabad neighbourhood is being established at a cost of Rs40 million.

The meeting was also attended by provincial ministers Nisar Khuhro, Shabbir Bijarani, Saeed Ghani and Nasir Shah, law adviser Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, Planning & Development Chairman Muhammad Waseem, special assistants Waqar Mehdi and Rashid Rabbani, MNA Qadir Patel and the MPAs concerned.