ACCA to host corporate moot

KARACHI: The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) will host a gathering of policy makers and influential business leaders on the theme 'Punjab: Corridor to Pakistan’s economic prosperity' in Multan on March 13, a statement said.

The conference aims to prepare the businesses in south Punjab for the future and to build a consensus among all stakeholders on the future direction for region’s economy and society to flourish.

The event will focus on topics as diverse as transforming south Punjab into a global startup hub and building future-ready, sustainable organizations, the statement added.

At the conference, the leaders will explain how this region can reach its full potential by ensuring equality of opportunity, championing highest standards of ethics, and encouraging innovative mindset.