‘Thailand keen to boost trade ties’

LAHORE: Pakistan is one of the important trade partners of Thailand and both the countries have the ability to further strengthen mutual trade and economic ties, a diplomat said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Consul General of Thailand Thatree Chauvachata said that in 2019, the bilateral trade between the two countries jumped to over $1.46 billion.

“Thailand exported goods and services worth $1,174.25 million to Pakistan. These included automobiles, crude oil, chemicals, rubber products, machinery and polymer, etc,” he said.

Similarly Pakistani exports to Thailand recorded an increase of 41.45 percent in 2019,” the CG said, adding that these export items included fresh aquatic animals, garments and textile, etc.

The Thai consul general said recently Pakistan’s Electro-Polymers Private Limited and Thai Stanley Electric Public Company Limited have inked a historic partnership by signing international tri-party joint venture with Japan.

Thailand and Pakistan have been discussing free trade agreement (FTA) since 2013 and hopefully it would be finalised soon, he added.