No play in Davis Cup tie on 2nd day

ISLAMABAD: The Davis Cup World Group playoff tie between Pakistan and Slovenia saw another complete washout Saturday forcing ITF Referee Tom Kinloch to postpone the tie for Sunday.

Weather permitting the opening singles will now be played on Sunday at the Pakistan Sports Complex grass courts and with it possible doubles also. Sunday and Monday have been set as reserve days for the tie that will decide the fate of participating countries for next year’s Davis Cup engagements.