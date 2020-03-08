Gold prices fall Rs1,000/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold prices decreased Rs1,000/tola in the local market on Saturday.
According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices dropped to Rs94,500/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold rate went down Rs858 to Rs81,018.
In the international market, bullion rates dropped $11 to $1,675/ounce.
Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs3,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
