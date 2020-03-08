SECP undertaking market reform agenda

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has been undertaking a reform agenda to revitalise the market, with primary focus on measures to enhance liquidity, ease of doing business and address practical difficulties faced by the market participants, a statement issued by the commission said on Saturday.

Investors are now allowed to pledge government securities as collateral in lieu of cash or bank guarantee in the futures market, it added.

This measure will promote investment in government securities by the investors.

Further, up to 50 percent distribution of mark-to-market profit has been permitted in the deliverable futures market, which will enhance liquidity in the market.

To curtail settlement risk in the deliverable futures market a close-out mechanism has been introduced, which provides the manner in which positions of a defaulting market participants would be closed-out, it said, adding that this would enable the clearing house to handle broker defaults by reducing systemic risk in the market.

Based on thorough consultation with the capital market reforms committee and other stakeholders, the concentration margin regime has been rationalised without adding any unnecessary risk to the clearing company in terms of its risk management measures.

These regulatory enhancements aim at bringing stability and ensuring robust growth in the market.

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan would continue to strive towards actively engaging stakeholders in the market reform process and put in place measures in line with the international best practices and domestic market requirements.