PTI, PML-N harmonize against women’s march: PPP

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party termed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf on same page saying that both are having the conservatives thinking of anti-women march.

“PML-N and PTI are on the same page with regards to women's march and have been exposed as an anti-women alliance as the PTI has come out openly against women and the silence of PML-N on women's rights march shows its conservative thinking,” said Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in a statement on Friday.

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that Imran Khan was awarded the title of "good looking Jammat-e-Islami" and now it is proved that it is a modern Jammat-e-Islami.

He said that these people are supporting theocracy which has no connection with Islam. ”They have a history of accusing wrongly any rights movement,” he said. He said whenever the issue of rights of women, labourers and poor growers comes to the fore then the entire conservative forces stand together against them.

Senator Khokhar said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the only leader who has openly supported women's march and voicing for the rights of women. He asked the people of Pakistan to strengthen Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a progressive and enlightened Pakistan.

Khokhar said that PPP is providing protection to women marches in Sindh. He demanded protection for women's rights all over the Pakistan by the PTI government.