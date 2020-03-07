Man dies as roof collapses

KABIRWALA: A man died when a roof caved in due to heavy rain on Friday.

Mubeen, 30, son of Riaz Shah, the owner of a petrol station, was sleeping in a dilapidated room of the filling station when owing to rain the roof of the room collapsed, leaving him injured critically in Jameel Colony. He was rushed to hospital where he died. Meanwhile, in Mian Channu two young women suffered critical injuries when their roof collapsed. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman, Maqsood Bibi, 35, and Rashida Bibi, 32, of Chak 26/15L suffered injuries when their dilapidated roof caved in, leaving them injured critically. They were shifted to THQ Hospital Mian Channu.