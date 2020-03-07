Two killed, 19 injured in rain-related incidents

OKARA: Two children were killed while 19 others injured in separate rain-related incidents here. Reportedly, the roof of a shop collapsed due to heavy rain at Gole Chowk. As a result, four people came under the debris and sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 staff rushed to the spot and shifted the injured persons to a hospital. In another incident, a bus was carrying passengers to Sahiwal from Lahore when it overturned due to slippery on the road near Okara Military Farms on the National Highway. As a result, 15 passengers, including one child, sustained injuries. In yet another incident, the roof of the house of Imdad caved in due to heavy rain at 16/1R village. As a result, seven-year-old Aman Imdad and five-year-old Ahmad Imdad were killed. Similarly, several electric poles fell due to thunderstorm and rain at Pasail village.